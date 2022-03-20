A spacious, private place to call your own, while still just minutes to Helena & all its amenities via the interstate. 4 bedrooms (one non conforming due to window) 2 baths, a great updated kitchen & two living areas, one w/ a wood stove & one a gas fireplace. The views are incredible, perfectly framed by large windows looking down across the valley & surrounding mountains! Large deck offers room to entertain outside, while the 4.06 acres has room for animals. There is already a large animal shelter and accompanying out buildings, including a tack room. The entire property is perimeter fenced w/ field fencing, great for even smaller animals. New water line from well 2022, well pump replaced 2013, Gas fireplace installed 2021, new hot water heater 2020, roof 2015. LIVESTOCK PANELS EXCLUDED
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $390,000
