4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $389,000

4br 2.5 bath Charming centrally located. 3 bedrooms (conforming) 1 bonus room (non-conforming) because no closet. Can be used as bedroom or office. Great closet space and storage throughout the house. 2.5 bathrooms. Insulated garage with automatic door/opener Extra off street parking and plenty of on street parking. 1915 sq. Ft. Forced air Heat, well insulated Hard wood floors with some carpeting Private back yard with mostly fenced yard Open front porch with nice stain glass entry New windows. Freshly painted. 5 minutes from downtown Helena and walking mall area. Call Jim Steuding at 406-439-6235, or your real estate pro

