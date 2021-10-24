 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $385,000

Look at the beautiful curb appeal! This home has a semi-circle paved drive, a wonderful landscaped yard with underground sprinkler system highlighted by a vinyl privacy fence encasing the entire back yard. In addition there is an extra large concrete patio in the back and a large composite low maintenance upper deck off the kitchen. This is a well maintained 4 bedroom and 2 bath home with gorgeous views. A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME!

