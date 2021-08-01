4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $379,800

Absolutely a complete move in ready house that is sure to amaze. This house has been completely updated. Come upstairs to an updated kitchen with new cabinets and newer appliances. This home has 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom and over 2,100 sq feet. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac. With a deck that has an amazing view, patio area, and garden spot perfect for entertaining! With updated including newer floors, painting, underground sprinklers, new sod, a fenced yard, new hot water heater, new roof and much more. Call Luke/Sassion at 406-459-5180, or your real estate professional