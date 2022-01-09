 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $375,000

Four bedroom, two bath single level home with two car garage, master bedroom, metal roof, on a well with an 1800 sq ft unfinished basement that is zoned for commercial use. Great investment opportunity. Call Seth at 406-422-6852, or your real estate professional.

