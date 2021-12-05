4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $369,900

Beautiful updated rancher with a full finished basement (2016 sf total) on .89 ac with a large fenced yard with UG sprinklers, 2 storage sheds, a large fire pit, and plenty of space to build your dream garage/shop. Two bedrooms are conveniently located on the main floor, with two more non-conforming bedrooms in the basement, and the newly finished bathroom is certain to please. Has a comfortable living room, plus a family room, complete with a bonus dart room or playroom, a utility room, with gas forced air heat and central AC. This is a great home with plenty of space inside and out, with lots of parking space for all your toys too!