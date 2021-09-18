 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $360,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $360,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $360,000

Large home in a wonderful neighborhood in the city limits! Potential to turn this 4 bed, plus an office, 2 bath home into a duplex as well! The original hardwood floors are beautiful! Corner lot with a large yard and oversized double car garage with a mechanic's pit! Call Molly Holahan at 406-431-8895, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News