Large home in a wonderful neighborhood in the city limits! Potential to turn this 4 bed, plus an office, 2 bath home into a duplex as well! The original hardwood floors are beautiful! Corner lot with a large yard and oversized double car garage with a mechanic's pit! Call Molly Holahan at 406-431-8895, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $360,000
