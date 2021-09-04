4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $360,000

Come see this amazing 4 bedroom 2 bath home sitting on a large corner lot. Enjoy the sunsets bbqing on your deck, or gazing up at the stars from your hot tub. Inside this home enjoy a large master bedroom, open floor plan, and two wonderful living areas to spend time with family. Property is set up with room to park the camper, and with its attached 2 car garage there is plenty of places to park and/or store your toys. Home is a must see!