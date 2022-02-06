 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $359,900

Location and Options! These are just two of the many words that come to mind with this downtown property. This 4-bedroom (2 non-conforming) and 2-bath home is walking distance to lots of what Helena has to offer. Head downtown to the library, to Mount Helena's trails, to shopping and entertainment right out your front door. This home is close to schools and parks. The 2684 sq ft offers the option of main level living and rental potential in the basement with a separate entrance. The kitchen has quality cabinets as well as room for an eat-in table. The view of Mount Helena out the front window will not disappoint in the spacious dining room. The living room has a lovely fireplace and other classy built-ins in addition to beautiful hardwood floors on the main level.

