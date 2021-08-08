 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $359,000

Great Location in 10 Mile Creek Estates! This home is 2720 square feet, has 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a bonus room/office, living room, family room, kitchen, dining room, over sized laundry, tons of storage, a 2 car attached garage and much more. The home has central air conditioning, forced air gas heat, and a newer roof installed in 2016. The lot is completely landscaped with mature trees, bushes, a sprinkler system, and a large deck. The shed is wired with electricity and set up for storage or a work shop. There is additional parking for an RV or boat.

