4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $350,000

Great central valley home offering 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Enjoy the deck overlooking the large landscaped yard and raised garden spots. The layout of this home has so much to offer! New roof in 2020. Call Jessica Moore at (406)439-6931 or Ashley Lucas (406)880-1512 or your real estate professional to schedule your showing today!

