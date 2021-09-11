 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $350,000

Get the pumpkins ready, you could be celebrating the holidays in your new home in Helena's Upper West Side. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home has 2668 square feet to make your own. Hiking and biking trails galore on Mount Helena, along with being close to schools. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! The views are spectacular and this home is across the street from a park. Don't wait, this hidden gem will not last long. Call Missy Sampson at 406-461-7217, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News