Completely Remodeled and Updated in 2019 and situated on a double city lot. This 4 bed (1 non-conforming) and 2 bath home is an excellent place to plant your roots. You'll have instant equity with the unfinished attic area to create even more livable space. Plenty of storage available in the basement or in 3 of the outbuildings. The cedar fence was just installed in 2020, adding privacy to the outdoor space. A few bonuses are UGS, Central Vacuum and a jetted tub. Come see the pride of ownership and add your own personal touches to call this beautiful house your home. Call Cody Bahny 406-461-2824, Jen Williams 406-465-8728 or your real estate professional for a personal showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
St. Peter's Health leadership announced Thursday the hospital is transitioning to crisis standards of care as both its intensive care unit and…
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
During a Thursday joint meeting of the state Board of Public Education and Board of Regents, a BPE member called curriculum from the 1619 Project “untrue history.”
- Updated
“I was not expecting that this would be the thing that would nearly kill me,” Nathaniel Kaiser said.
- Updated
A member of the public blamed the health officer for his wife's recent death due to COVID-19.
Helena's Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Department on Wednesday proposed a phased approach to more restrictive dog behavior and leash law en…
The 75 Afghan refugees will be arriving in Montana during the coming months, starting as soon as early October.
- Updated
A 19-year-old woman from Rhode Island suffered second- and third-degree burns after an incident at Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park early Thursday morning.
“We are seeing patients that otherwise should not be in the hospital, because they have opted not to vaccinate,” Rich Rasmussen, CEO of the Montana Hospital Association, said Monday.