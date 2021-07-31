Completely Remodeled and Updated in 2019 and situated on a double city lot. This 4 bed (1 non-conforming) and 2 bath home is an excellent place to plant your roots. You'll have instant equity with the unfinished attic area to create even more livable space. Plenty of storage available in the basement or in 3 of the outbuildings. The cedar fence was just installed in 2020, adding privacy to the outdoor space. A few bonuses are UGS, Central Vacuum and a jetted tub. Come see the pride of ownership and add your own personal touches to call this beautiful house your home. Call Cody Bahny 406-461-2824, Jen Williams 406-465-8728 or your real estate professional for a personal showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $349,900
