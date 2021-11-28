4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $349,000

Check out this wonderful 3 Bedrooms plus a Bonus Room 3 of the Bedrooms have walk-in Closets. Double car heated garage {insulated} with work benches. Large open Kitchen with island lots of extra cabinet space on over an acre. Great trees and a Pond! Circle drive way with lots of privacy. Country living and still a short drive to the store! Close to East Helena Schools. Short distance to go Boating, Hiking and swimming. Call Diana Massey at 406-422-9888, or your real estate professional.