4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $345,000

Welcome home to this warm 4 bedroom/2 bath home conveniently located near the hospital and Capitol complexes. Newly updated bathroom floors, bright living room with a new picture window and brick fireplace. The downstairs family room includes another fireplace and great bar area with built-in shelves that will surely be a hit. Nice-sized fenced backyard perfect for entertaining. Call Marta Bertoglio at (406) 438-1772 or your real estate professional.