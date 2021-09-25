4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $340,000

A must-see in person! This residential property in Helena's north valley, in the Skyview subdivision, currently features 4bedrooms, 2baths, and there is the potential for a fifth bedroom (with a minor change) and third bathroom (currently roughed-in). You'll love the ample light coming through the mornings in the vaulted ceilings of the living room, kitchen and dining room areas. Upstairs you'll find three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and in the daylight basement you'll find one bedroom with the potential for the third bathroom. You'll love the open and airy kitchen area and the patio off the dining room. Open House on Thursday, Sept 23 530-7PM, Friday Sept 24 530-7PM, and Saturday Sept 25 10AM-12Noon. Listed by Ryan Stavnes