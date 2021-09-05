 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $339,000

4 bedroom 2 bathroom home Great Upper East Location, Close to the Hospital, Interstate and Medical Center Area. Almost fully updated home; that includes hardwood flooring and air conditioning. New flooring, stainless steel appliances, and sub way tile backsplash. Mature trees, landscaping and new sod. Walk-out Basement, with Cozy Wood Stove in the Family Room. Downstairs bedroom would make a great craft or hobby room. Some newer windows. Great storage. Call for your showing!

