4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $330,000

Move-in ready lower west side rancher! This little gem has been freshly painted and all new flooring on the main level. New kitchen cabinets and tops, with new stainless steel appliances. Fully updated exterior with updated siding, windows, and roof. This home boasts 2 bedrooms on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the basement (non-conforming). Fenced yard and detached garage. Close to schools and services.

Wildfire destroys 24 houses in central Montana town

A wildfire that came amid unseasonably warm weather and was pushed by strong winds ripped through a tiny central Montana farming town overnight, burning 24 homes and four grain elevators that had stood for more than a century.

