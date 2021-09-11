 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $319,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $319,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $319,000

A Sunhaven home nestled in a cul-de-sac! This 4 bedroom/2 bathroom home with a wonderful location has a large, welcoming light-filled living room accented by beautiful wood floors and a gorgeous wood fireplace. What a perfect gathering space! The dining area opens up to a deck and a large backyard with mature landscaping. The kitchen has ample storage and a practical layout. You'll find two good-sized bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs, there is a family room and a gas stove to keep things cozy as well as two more bedrooms and another bathroom. Add your own new flooring and you'll be all set to make this lovely house all yours. Welcome home!

