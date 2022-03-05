 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $319,000

Front porch life in the south-central just down from the trails and just over from downtown and the Capitol. This 4 bed/2 bath home is surprisingly spacious with multiple living spaces to spread out or gather together! The wood floors are just what you'd expect walking into a historic home...warm and wonderful! It has a great kitchen with a nearby main level laundry room. There are two full bathrooms including one with lovely custom-made local tile. Upstairs, it is mostly ready for an additional bathroom. Great storage throughout. Enjoy a private backyard, off-street parking, and a one-car garage that could also make a great studio as it is fully sheet-rocked and insulated with south-facing windows. This house has great charm as it is now or remodel it to your liking...Welcome home!

