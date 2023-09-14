MONTANA LAKE LIVING! THIS. IS. IT! This is the home, the property, the deluxe getaway retreat for you. This property provides 12+acres of land and over 500ft of exceptionally private and easily accessible Hauser Lake frontage, Montana's friendliest lake. Boasting 3 separate living spaces: you'll find a main home, a guest home, and a boathouse. Each space is crafted with quality and attention to enjoying the lake, serenity, and relaxation. The main house is gently carved out of a tree-covered hill on water's edge and is a quintessential Montana log home. The main-level primary suite offers privacy with an ensuite and a glorious walkout to the deck. Enjoy your morning coffee and evening treats while looking out on the lake. Please see attached detailed information on this amazing lake home. Main House (cont.) The great room offers a quality kitchen with a gas stove and a separate Jenn-Air grill and griddle and a formal dining area. Warm up on chilly nights near the grand, full-length rock fireplace that will be an ideal spot for some quiet ambiance while dining or relaxing. The home's no-maintenance, impressive deck runs almost the entire way around, and especially showcases the lake side views with multiple areas for entertaining. The main floor laundry is easy to access, providing simple clean up after family fun. The walk-out basement includes two generous bedrooms, a convenient bathroom, and a bonus space for games and movies. Doors on both ends provide easy flow to the outdoors and the perfect pathway to the boathouse and lake. For those frequent guests, who will no doubt be visiting your unique Montana lake home, there is an 800 sqft guest house completed in 2020. This loft offers a modern vibe with a large gathering space, kitchen, a spacious bedroom, quaint bathroom, and a deck with knock-out views! This space can be used as short-term rental, extra family room, or long-term living. As amazing as the main house is, everyone will spend most of the endless Montana summer days down at the boat house. This well thought out space has 400 square feet of storage space for your water toys, your own gas pump, boat lift, and docks. The recently built boathouse boasts a gathering space with a wet bar, bathroom, sitting space, a glass window wall that opens to the beautiful deck looking out onto the water. The boathouse sits in a private cove with a fire pit and an outdoor shower. Take a short walk down your private lake front to a second large dock with a fire pit built in the middle. This dock is the perfect spot for other fun water activities with or without the boat, just swimming, diving, jumping, and playing in the water. What a fantastic place to do fireworks on the 4th of July or New Year's Eve! The oversized, heated 3-car garage allows for tons of storage or tinkering. Along the well-maintained entrance road, you will also find multiple groomed parking areas for family and friends. The property entrance also provides an excellent road directly to the boathouse with ample room for parking and maneuvering the boat and trailers. Hauser is one of three lakes within 20 minutes of Helena. This lake home sits on a peninsula of Hauser Lake which the locals know is the warmest part of the three lakes for summer water fun and memories that will last a lifetime. Across the lake from this property is public lands, so you'll never have anyone building or crowding you in this secluded oasis. Don't count this property out for fall and winter activities. Hauser Lake provides ice-fishing, ice-skating, and is only 45 minutes from Great Divide Ski Area, with Showdown and Big Sky Ski Areas only a short drive away. If you're a hunter, big game herds of elk, mule-deer, whitetail-deer, and antelope are abundantly available as well as excellent bird hunting nearby. Fly-fishing is a stone's throw from this Montana dream home. Your 12-acre property allows easy access to Helena, the airport, and I-90. It's 20 minutes to utilize all the amenities that Montana's capital city has to offer, but you'll be living the Montana Lake Life a world away from all the clatter of city life. The roads to Dana's Point are well maintained, and you'll enjoy year-around easy access. Helena, Montana, is located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. Known as the Queen City, it is Montana's capital city with historic stories galore. From your gorgeous lake home, it's 3.5 hours to Glacier Park and 3 hours to Yellowstone Park. Three of the state's most scenic and friendly lakes surround Helena: Hauser Lake, Canyon Ferry Lake, and Holter Lake. All of these are recreational paradises with award-winning fishing, boating, and all water sports. Montana's summers are spectacular, and your lake property will average 189 days of sunshine per year. With beautiful long, warm days, followed by crisp, cool nights, Helena is nestled peacefully between Bozeman and Missoula in the shadow of the mountains and the glory of the big sky of Montana. In town, you'll find a wide variety of dining experiences, an active arts community, and a fun Farmer's Market several times a week. Nationally recognized mountain biking trails with excellent bike shops and experts can provide opportunities on Mount Helena including a vast array of hiking trails. Stop by one of the many breweries for refreshments or enjoy ice cream at the Carousel. Seize the opportunity to invest in your dream: Montana Lake Life on Dana's Point, Helena, Montana.