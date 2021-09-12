 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $295,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $295,000

4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $295,000

Rare to find in this market....''Fixer Upper'' home with 4 large bedrooms on a large lot in the Central Valley. This home needs work, new flooring and other misc. improvements and is being sold as. Here is your opportunity to get into a home at a price lower than the average market sales price. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 9/13/21.Seller is related to listing agent.Call Colette Holstine at 406.459.9960, or your real estate professional.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Helena teen missing again
Local

Helena teen missing again

  • Updated

The Helena Police Department is again requesting assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reporting missing twice in two weeks. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News