Rare to find in this market....''Fixer Upper'' home with 4 large bedrooms on a large lot in the Central Valley. This home needs work, new flooring and other misc. improvements and is being sold as. Here is your opportunity to get into a home at a price lower than the average market sales price. NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 9/13/21.Seller is related to listing agent.Call Colette Holstine at 406.459.9960, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 30-year-old Helena woman has been accused of assaulting a child and meth possession.
- Updated
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday blasted President Joe Biden's announcement to impose a widespread vaccination mandate amid the COVID-19 resurgence.
A woman died and a teenage girl was injured Monday when the vehicle they were in began sliding on a gravel road north of Helena before rolling…
A 19-year-old Helena woman, Kailey Dawn Logan, has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on Monday north of town.
About 20 homes were briefly evacuated Saturday afternoon amid a wildfire caused by fireworks in the Nob Hill area of Helena's South Hills, off…
"DPHHS could just as easily have issued a press release stating the same suggestions, without abusing the rulemaking process," the Montana Nurses Association said.
A fire occurred early Tuesday at the Tower Hill Apartments in Helena, involving several units and displacing 40 residents.
A man was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement in a chase from the Wolf Creek area to Helena that at times hits speeds of nearly 100 …
A 27-year-old Helena man has been charged with strangling his partner.
- Updated
The Helena Police Department is again requesting assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reporting missing twice in two weeks.