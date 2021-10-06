Start Home Ownership Here!Super convienint location between the capital complex and downtown. This immaculate little bungalow feels larger than it looks from the outside! 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level with 2 non-conforming bedrooms and 1 bath in the basement. It is worth taking a look...call Denise Epler at 406-431-1965 or your real estate professional!Basement bedrooms are non-conforming ingress-egress windows.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $284,900
