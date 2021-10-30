Find me another 4 bedroom home under $300,000. This is a great house, great location and a great price. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has wood floors, central air and a single car, detached garage. All the pieces are there to make this place a gem. Bring your creativity and turn it into your dream home.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $280,000
