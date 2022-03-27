 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $250,000

Welcome home to this centrally located 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. With just a little under 2,000 sqft and an oversized detached garage. Whether you are wanting to hang out in this multi story home or spend your time in the fenced yard or your garage with a wood burning stove you will not be disappointed. This is the perfect opportunity to envision a three-story home for under $300,000.

