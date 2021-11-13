4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $225,000

Lets talk about history! This beautiful home was built in 1897 and has so much potential. This home will be sold ''As-Is'' but has recently had the following items replaced: roof, water heater, hot water tank, boiler, and windows. Some of the main features it has to offer is 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a cozy fireplace, fully fenced yard, and the cutest front porch. The location could not be better, only minutes from Carroll college, and a short drive to the walking mall, this is the perfect place to call home or a great investment property! Call or text Sarah Gebhardt at 406-551-3629 or your Real Estate Professional for your personal showing.