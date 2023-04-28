Brand new double wide. 4 bedrooms 2 bath, large family room and office space. Big master with master bath and walk-in closet.Buyer need to be approved through Leisure Village. Forms can be found on line or at office.Owner is obligated to put in own stairs or deck.Small dog or cat allowed. Please check with office on restrictions. Upgrade appliances with stainless steel dishwasher, gas range and refrigerator. Buyer responsibility to install steps or deck. Storage shed provided.Lot fee is $430 a month which includes water, sewer and garbage. Contact Jack at 406-438-2249 or your real estate professional.
