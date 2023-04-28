Perched in the hills of Helena’s North Valley, this newly constructed home sits on 36 acres bordering State land. Enjoy wide open views of the entire valley including Lake Helena, take in the many views of the area mountain ranges, and Great Divide Ski Area. You will experience spectacular sunrises, sunsets, and the distant sparkling city lights of Helena at night. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home pridefully features a 2-bedroom 2-bathroom main home paired with 2-bedroom 1-bathroom full-service guest quarters that can be incorporated into the main house, used as an “in-law suite,” or function as an income generating apartment (currently rented) with its independent entrance. (see additional description in supplemental remarks!) The attached 42’x60’ oversized fully finished and trimmed garage features 3 individual stalls, central vac, in-floor drains, hot and cold water hookups, in-floor heat, plus an attached 15 x 15 large home office space. Your time spent in the open plan galley kitchen will be enhanced with a larger butler pantry with plenty of additional storage, 6-burner gas cook top with griddle and hood, wine cooler, and a smart oven equipped with an air fryer. The covered patio with overhead heat lamps, retractable wind block, and propane firepit serves as an extension to the kitchen and your entertainment area. Pampering yourself will be effortless in the master ensuite with an expansive walk-in closet that conveniently passes through to the laundry room, a separate deep soaking tub and an oversized tile shower with dual heads. The full house radiant heat will be especially appreciated in this space. This exquisite home is conveniently located within minutes of Helena. Numerous lakes and outdoor activities abound nearby for the full Montana experience. A short (30 minutes or less) drive can have you at the doorstep of the Great Divide Ski Area, Canyon Ferry Lake, or Gates of the Mountains. Come visit and enjoy the setting for yourself.