If you ever wondered what it's like living in Montana.... this is it.At the forefront of this 5.9 acre corner lot w/ valley, lake, and mountain views is where your family will gather in this 3,300 sq. ft. log post and beam home w/ 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a grand loft family/entertainment area.Classified as Agriculture, Farmsite, and Grazing w/ Pipe Corrals, Fencing, Wheel Line, Underground Main, 2 Wells @ 60gpm, 3 Auto Horse Waterers, Round Pen.Shop: 3,672 sq. ft., Insulated, Office, Storage and other Rooms, 14x14 Doors, 3-Phase Power.4-Stall Barn, Heated, Insulated, Tack Room, w/ Roughed-In Guest Apartment above!Just minutes from lakes, rivers, camping, boating, fishing, golf, and convenient to town.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,399,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena Tuesday evening, authorities reported.
- Updated
What was once thought to be a future commodity is now a pariah for area farmers who gave it a shot.
The pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Helena on Tuesday was a doctor from New Jersey.
Helena's inaugural Septemberfest Soap Box Derby was cut short after a spectator who was hit by one of the homemade vehicles was taken away in …
A 38-year-old Boulder woman who runs a Helena pawn shop has admitted to lying about gun sales and failing to keep proper records.
The lawsuit stakes its footing on the Montana Constitution's right-to-know provision.
Lewis and Clark County reached the grim milestone of 100 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, according to Lewis and Clark Public Health.
I have been a golfer at the Bill Roberts Municipal Course for 20 years. The present operation of the restaurant is not meeting the needs of th…
A 25-year-old East Helena man died in the custody of the Lewis and Clark County Detention Center in Helena Saturday, according to authorities.