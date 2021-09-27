4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,399,500

If you ever wondered what it's like living in Montana.... this is it.At the forefront of this 5.9 acre corner lot w/ valley, lake, and mountain views is where your family will gather in this 3,300 sq. ft. log post and beam home w/ 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a grand loft family/entertainment area.Classified as Agriculture, Farmsite, and Grazing w/ Pipe Corrals, Fencing, Wheel Line, Underground Main, 2 Wells @ 60gpm, 3 Auto Horse Waterers, Round Pen.Shop: 3,672 sq. ft., Insulated, Office, Storage and other Rooms, 14x14 Doors, 3-Phase Power.4-Stall Barn, Heated, Insulated, Tack Room, w/ Roughed-In Guest Apartment above!Just minutes from lakes, rivers, camping, boating, fishing, golf, and convenient to town.