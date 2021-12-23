If you ever wondered what it's like living in Montana.... this is it.At the forefront of this 5.9 acre corner lot w/ valley, lake, and mountain views is where your family will gather in this 3,300 sq. ft. log post and beam home w/ 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a grand loft family/entertainment area.Classified as Agriculture, Farmsite, and Grazing w/ Pipe Corrals, Fencing, Wheel Line, Underground Main, 2 Wells @ 60gpm, 3 Auto Horse Waterers, Round Pen.Shop: 3,672 sq. ft., Insulated, Office, Storage and other Rooms, 14x14 Doors, 3-Phase Power.4-Stall Barn, Heated, Insulated, Tack Room, w/ Roughed-In Guest Apartment above!Just minutes from lakes, rivers, camping, boating, fishing, golf, and convenient to town.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,399,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
The state health department on Monday confirmed the Omicron variant has been detected in Montana.
The Montana chapter of White Lives Matter held a protest Saturday at a busy intersection in Helena as part of a nationwide "Day of Action" org…
James Tarpey promoted a scheme where timeshare owners could donate their unwanted timeshares for large tax deductions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
American Prairie has purchased the 32,000-acre 73 Ranch along the Musselshell River.
The woman initially stopped at the tracks and told police she looked down at her cellphone and didn’t realize she had gone through the crossing arm before hitting the train.
The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help find a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for more than a month.
The newly hired oncologist with St. Peter’s Health has dropped as plaintiff in a lawsuit against her former employer over a vaccine mandate, r…
In July, the ACLU sued the state on behalf of two transgender Montanans.
Car-hauler wreck in icy conditions Thursday morning sends Mercedes SUVs rolling around I-90.
Montana saw 10,502 births from July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, in addition to 12,022 deaths and 19,791 people moving here.