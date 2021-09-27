Welcome to 6220 Dairy Drive! This one-of-a-kind property has everything you need and more. Own your own paradise on 10 acres of fully-irrigated grass with a community irrigation system. You can feel the pride of ownership as you walk around the property; from the meticulously maintained and updated 2,500 sq ft home, to the numerous outbuildings; these owners have thought of everything.Too many features to list, but here's a few you won't want to miss:*36' x 60' Shop (potential to convert to a barn) *Rustic theme storage shed*Tree house with operational zipline*Two Firepit areas*Garden AreaMany memories have been made on this property; we invite you to start making your own!
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,250,000
