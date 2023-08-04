Here's your chance to have a brand new home at Canyon Ferry Crossing with gorgeous views of the lake and the mountains! This home boasts brand new Viking appliances, beautiful Restoration Hardware lighting, huge Anderson Windows, bamboo flooring, unique bathroom vanities, a huge vaulted ceiling for your mounts or artwork, a covered 50x10 deck and a 40x45 garage with RV parking, septic and 50 amp hookup. An attached workshop (man-cave, she-shed) is fully finished and plumbed for a bathroom if you like. Radiant heat throughout the entire home, garage, and workshop area. The landscaping is in place and the garden is already producing fresh vegetables. This is a must see home! Seller is motivated and has priced this home below appraised value! Call Kathy Brown at 406-459-8045 or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,200,000
