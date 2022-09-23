4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,125,000

This property has it all. Sitting on 15 acres (with a conservation easement on 3 sides) is a custom log home, 1,500 sq ft shop, 4 stall barn with living quarters and many other outbuildings. There is room to spread out in this over 3,000 sq ft home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an office, two living rooms, two laundry rooms and a dog shower. This property is set up for animals complete with loafing sheds, a round pen, and multiple fenced areas. Property is just minutes Marysville, home to Great Divide Ski Area, trail riding, hiking, and biking.