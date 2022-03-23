Come fall in love with this contemporary Montana mountain home that offers absolutely stunning views of mountains, lakes and Helena city skyline. This amazing home is situated on just over 20 acres, two 10 acre lots and within minutes of Hauser and Canyon Ferry lakes and public lands. Lots of extras include concrete counters, circle sawn fir floors, built-in bookshelves, vaulted ceilings, wired throughout for sound, custom light fixtures, radiant floor heating. Lots of custom concrete work allows for great outdoor entertaining, including a large fire pit. Call Craig Stevens at 406-202-0716, or your real estate professional.
4 Bedroom Home in Helena - $1,100,000
