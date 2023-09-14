Come see this beautiful Elliston home with everything you've been looking for! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home (already plumbed for a 3rd bathroom!) is just minutes from US Forest Service land where you can unplug and take in all Montana has to offer. The spacious deck gives you plenty of room to entertain and between the attached 2 car garage and detached 2 car garage, you won't lack any space for your hobbies! There's even already a 2nd well dug for an additional dwelling. Call Riley Kurtz at 406-410-0343, or your real estate professional, to schedule a showing of this wonderful home.
4 Bedroom Home in Elliston - $695,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The disorderly conduct charge in Cascade County Justice Court, previously unreported, alleges the second-term, Republican commissioner challen…
A 70-year-old Minnesota man died Saturday when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by a vehicle driven by a 68-year-old Helena woman that …
Both men died from multiple blunt force trauma, Lewis and Clark County Sheriff/Coroner Leo Dutton said.
Brown said Base Camp will stay in the family. His two daughters, Cody Brown and Lauren Brown, are taking over.
A 12-year-old girl died after a vehicle crash in Broadwater County, officials said Thursday.