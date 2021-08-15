4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $965,000

Your own Montana Ranchette! There is room for everyone with 10 acres that allows animals, 5670 sq ft custom home, large detached shop and a studio that could become another shop. The large open layout is present as soon as you walk through the grand entry. Main level living with two spare bedrooms upstairs and plenty of room to entertain downstairs with a movie theater, food prep, poker table room, pool table room, fitness room, sauna room and an additional spare bedroom. Outside you will find the large heated and insulated shop, and studio building for plenty of storage and all of your hobbies. Just down the road from schools and minutes to town! Call Cody Bahny at 406-461-2824 or your real estate professional.