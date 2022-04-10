This home was built for entertaining! Mountain home on 10 acres with expansive mountain and valley views and end of the road privacy. Vaulted great room with double-sided fireplace. Expansive main-level deck to soak in the views and watch the wildlife and sunsets. Main-level 3-car garage and lower-level 2-car with large shop area. Lower-level makes a wonderful apartment with wet bar, two bedrooms, living and dining areas. Walk-out basement with large patio. In-floor radiant heat and mini split air conditioning. Dog shelter/kennel for your pets.
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $890,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Before a private screening of his new movie “Father Stu” Monday in Helena, actor Mark Wahlberg said he hopes the community will enjoy the film…
The outlook for spring and summer runoff in some areas of the state is not optimistic.
An 18-year-old Lincoln man has been charged with three felony counts of sexual intercourse without consent and one felony count of aggravated …
A perennial cannabis opposition group says it's launching a campaign to overturn recreational marijuana business where the margins on the 2020 legalization vote were slim.
Judge Michael Moses on Wednesday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen from enforcing the new laws. Jacobsen said she'd "immediately appeal" the decision.
A grant from the Montana History Foundation may help unravel mysteries that some Chinese people buried a long time ago in Montana have taken t…
Some private attorneys in western Montana said they would no longer accept cases until the state brought their pay in line with their counterparts in Yellowstone County.
"This is kind of what I’ve been imagining since I was in high school — getting to rodeo in the Brick, let alone win.” Paige Rasmussen
Angel Care has moved from their Euclid Ave. location to a new one at 17 S. Last Chance Gulch.
A federal court in Montana ordered that a large-scale logging project on public lands in the Castle Mountains be sent back to the U.S. Forest …