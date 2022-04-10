4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $890,000

This home was built for entertaining! Mountain home on 10 acres with expansive mountain and valley views and end of the road privacy. Vaulted great room with double-sided fireplace. Expansive main-level deck to soak in the views and watch the wildlife and sunsets. Main-level 3-car garage and lower-level 2-car with large shop area. Lower-level makes a wonderful apartment with wet bar, two bedrooms, living and dining areas. Walk-out basement with large patio. In-floor radiant heat and mini split air conditioning. Dog shelter/kennel for your pets.