4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $864,500

Come home to this gorgeous custom build in highly desired Canyon Ridge development. Open kitchen and great room. The kitchen is truly a cook's dream. Quartz countertops and soft close cabinets and drawers in kitchen and main floor baths. 36'' cooktop. Stainless GE Profile appliances. Tiled walk in shower in master bath. Designer lighting. Dual heating and cooling for main floor and basement. Surround sound throughout home, garage and patio. Pella windows and doors. 1000 sqft garage. Landscaped and fenced. 12x16 Montana shed. RV parking. Enjoy entertaining or relaxing on the covered back patio with views of the mountains and antelope. Very peaceful and quiet. Wonderful neighbors. This home has been meticulously cared for.