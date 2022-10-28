Immaculate home with all the bells and whistles! Pride of ownership all throughout this custom 2450-square foot home which features 4 bedrooms+upstairs bonus room and 2.5 bathrooms on a fully landscaped 0.47-acre lot. Enjoy the kitchen which features newer LG appliances, under-cabinet lighting, soft-close Cherry cabinets, and an island with visible lighting inside! Enter into the master bedroom with zoned A/C and 12' ceiling. The en-suite master bathroom boasts amazing qualities such as double vanities, full walk-in tile shower with 2 rain heads, walk-in closet, and even a HEATED FLOOR for the cold months. For the second and third bedrooms, there is a Jack-and-Jill bathroom with tile flooring and shower, each with private vanities and closet space for the respective bedroom.
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $775,000
