Enjoy captivating Montana sunsets and sunrises from one of two covered porches at this newly constructed home. Beautiful views surround this 4-bedroom single-level property. Upgrades throughout include a stunning kitchen that is sure to please anyone with gourmet aspirations. A dual-fuel double oven range with a 6-burner gas cooktop takes center stage with a pot filler and stainless hood above. A large pantry is ideally located adjacent to the kitchen and mudroom entry for easy drop-offs. The owner's suite has a large en-suite bathroom with soaking tub, beautifully tiled shower, and luxurious finishes to make you feel pampered. 3 other bedrooms create space for family and friends to retreat to at the end of the day. Outside, the landscaping is complete with sod and a fenced backyard, concrete curbing and hydroseed in the front yard. The sprinkler system is complete. Be sure to ask for the list of upgrades!
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $769,000
