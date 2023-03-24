Another excellent build with Rolo Construction. They are known for the quality, custom touches and fantastic builds. New Construction with approximately 2,796 SF of living area. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2bathrooms, Large open living area with vaulted ceiling, walk in Pantry, gas fireplace, front entry, andrear concrete patio, large master bedroom with walk in closet, tiled shower in master bath, 3 car garage,on an approx. 2 acre lot.The home will have wood cabinets, Granite countertops Laminate flooring in kitchen, Living Room and hall areas, carpet in bedrooms and LVT tile flooring in bathrooms. Pictures of a similar build but not exact home.
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
At around 4 a.m. Friday, Helena police dispatch received multiple reports of gunshots near the 1100 block of Billings Avenue. Two juvenile boy…
Today, Oakwells operates out of 12 airports across the country, including Great Falls Regional Airport and now Helena's.
Eddies Corner, the central Montana restaurant/bar/convenience store started by Eddie McConnell in the late 1940s, has a new owner.
Community forums hosted throughout the state by Montana’s top education official over the last four months left many people with more question…
Already, across the country, other retail chains have scooped up the vacant stores.