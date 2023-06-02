Another excellent build with Rolo Construction. They are known for the quality, custom touches and fantastic builds. New Construction with approximately 2,796 SF of living area. The home has 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2bathrooms, Large open living area with vaulted ceiling, walk in Pantry, gas fireplace, front entry, andrear concrete patio, large master bedroom with walk in closet, tiled shower in master bath, 3 car garage,on an approx. 2 acre lot.The home will have wood cabinets, Granite countertops Laminate flooring in kitchen, Living Room and hall areas, carpet in bedrooms and LVT tile flooring in bathrooms. Interior pictures of a similar build but not exact home.
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $749,900
