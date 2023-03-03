**This seller is willing to credit the future buyer up to $16,000 towards a 2-1 buy-down for a better short term interest rate!** This is a wonderful to-be-built home from Montana Legacy Builders. If you are looking for a builder that does quality work that won't break the bank, this is the team for you! Montana Legacy Builders has extensive experience in building high-end, energy efficient homes in Montana. This spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will feature granite counter tops, luxury vinyl tile in the main rooms (carpet in the bedrooms), LP Smart side and an attached 3 car garage. This home has not broken ground yet. Photos are for reference only.