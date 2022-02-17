4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $695,000

A new 4bed/2.5 bath home under construction in the Wheat Ridge subdivision in the East Valley. With an open floor plan complete with fireplace, gorgeous kitchen and dining layout, and ample storage and pantry space, this home is sure to please. The beautiful patio space will be perfect for enjoying the scenic views and open landscape. See the documents for the floor plan and building specs of this spectacular home. Call Cassi Sherley at (406) 459-9816, or your real estate professional, to schedule a walk through.