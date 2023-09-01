TO BE BUILT, pictures are of a similar home. Beautiful finishes to be found on this one level 2,256 sq foot home located in Wheat Ridge Estates. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home has a 1.95-acre lot with 360-degree views of beautiful mountains, city lights, and Montana's Big Sky. Granite countertop waterfall feature, custom cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms with timber features inside and outside. Oversized covered patio out back to relax or entertain. Tiled walk-in shower in en suite, vaulted ceilings, and stainless-steel appliances. Beautiful backsplash and custom lighting will be featured in this to be built home. Minutes away from Canyon Ferry Lake, airport, and Highway 12. Taxes are based on land only.
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $695,000
