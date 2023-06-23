Beautiful finishes boast this one level 2171 sq foot home located in Wheat Ridge Estate. This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is located on a 2-acre lot with 360-degree views of beautiful mountains, city lights, and Montana's Big Sky. Granite countertop waterfall feature, custom cabinets in kitchen and bathrooms, with timber features inside and outside. Oversized covered patio out back to relax or entertain. Tiled walk-in shower in en suite, vaulted ceilings, and stainless-steel appliances. Beautiful backsplash and custom lighting are featured in this brand-new build. Minutes away from Canyon Ferry Lake, airport, and Highway 12. New Construction and ready for you! Taxes are based on land only. Completion day is close!