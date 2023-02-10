Welcome to the definition of pride of ownership in this immaculate home with all of the bells and whistles! This JCH Construction and Development home was built with everything in mind. Standing at 2450 square feet with 4 bedrooms + bonus room and 2.5 bathrooms, this home is full of high-end finishes. Some of the amazing highlights include 9' ceilings all throughout with 12' ceilings in both the master and great rooms. Enjoy soft-close cherry cabinets, LG-smart appliances, and custom kitchen island with light features. Enter into the master bedroom with zoned A/C, custom shiplap, and perfectly placed light fixtures. The en-suite master will make you realize what you have been missing all your life with a HEATED FLOOR, walk-in tile shower, double vanities and spacious walk-in closet.