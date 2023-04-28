This under construction new build by Cross Timber Homes offers 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, all on one level with 2,094 square feet! With over two beautiful acres, you can enjoy spectacular views of the surrounding mountains. This home will have quartz countertops in the kitchen with a huge walk in pantry. The private master features a trey ceiling with beautiful wood accents. The spacious master bath has a gorgeous tile shower, a free standing soaking tub and enclosed toilet room. This home has the added bonus of being in the East Helena School District. You will love the ttention to detail and custom finishes! Estimated July 2023 completion. For your personal tour, call Deb Williams at 406-431-1996 or your Real Estate Professional today!
4 Bedroom Home in East Helena - $669,500
