Like new condition home now available in the lovely Red Fox Meadows Subdivision of East Helena. This master planned community features curbing and asphalt streets throughout (high walkability score), community sewer with private singular wells, storage unit facility, and close proximity to local schools and recreation on nearby lakes. An ideal home for all stages of life with this single level, fully customed cabinetry and trim work, over-size pantry and laundry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and luxury vinyl flooring. The open concept floor plan highlights a gas fireplace wall feature with multiple lighting and heating options. Corner lot features complete landscaping with curbing, established trees, vinyl privacy fence, springkler system, and asphalt driveway. Oversized three car garage includes steel ceiling racks, and additional hobby space. Finally, an over-sized parking area next to the garage includes crushed asphalt for additional vehicles, toys and/or RV.